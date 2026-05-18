<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Monday received the ‘Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit’ from King Harald V of the Northern European country in a ceremony in Oslo.</p><p> The ‘Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit’ is Norway’s highest honour bestowed on foreign heads of government. It is conferred in recognition of outstanding service in the interest of Norway and humankind.</p> .PM Modi holds talks with Norwegian counterpart.<p>Modi expressed his deep gratitude to His Majesty King Harald V and to the people of Norway for this honour. He dedicated the award to the historic friendship between India and Norway, calling it a tribute to the enduring warmth, trust, and affection shared between the people of India and the people of Norway.</p> <p>The prime minister on Sunday received ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross,’ one of the oldest and most distinguished honours of Sweden, instituted in the 18th century. The award was conferred on Modi as he visited Gothenburg in Sweden. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden conferred the award upon the prime minister.</p>