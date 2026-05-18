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PM Modi receives Norway's highest honour

The ‘Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit’ is Norway’s highest honour bestowed on foreign heads of government. It is conferred in recognition of outstanding service in the interest of Norway and humankind.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:29 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:29 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNorway

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