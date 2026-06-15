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PM Modi receives Slovakia's highest national award

President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini conferred the award on PM Modi at a ceremony in Bratislava.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 18:43 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 18:43 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSlovakia

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