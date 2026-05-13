PM Modi reduces convoy size as austerity step, urges fuel-saving measures

<p>Days after he made an appeal to the public for austerity, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> has significantly reduced his convoy size as a step to encourage citizens to limit use of fuel. </p><p>Modi on Sunday, amid the escalating crisis in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, made a push for austerity while addressing a rally in Hyderabad oraganised by BJP's faction in Telangana.</p><p>A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits, <em>PTI</em> reported on Wednesday.</p>.After PM Modi's call for austerity, CMs of Delhi & MP limit use of official vehicles .<p>The reduction was done as per SPG protocol while keeping in mind and maintaining essential security components.</p><p>The prime minister's convoy size was decreased in his visits to Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad.</p><p>Sources quoted by <em>PTI</em> said the prime minister also requested for electric vehicles to be included as a part of his convoy, where possible, without making new purchases.</p><p>The prime minister recommended reducing diesel and petrol consumption and usage, travelling through metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.</p>