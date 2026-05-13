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PM Modi reduces convoy size as austerity step, urges fuel-saving measures

Modi on Sunday, amid the escalating crisis in West Asia, made a push for austerity while addressing a rally in Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 04:12 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 04:12 IST
India NewsNarendra Modifuelconvoyausterity

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