PM Modi reiterates India's backing for independent Palestine to PA Prez Abbas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed condolences to President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated India's long-standing "principled position" on the Israel-Palestine issue.

In a phone conversation, Modi, at the same time, shared with Abbas India's "deep concern" over terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region.

The prime minister told the Palestine Authority President that New Delhi will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza," Modi said on 'X'.

"We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region," he said.