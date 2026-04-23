PM Modi remains 'absolutely mum': Mallikarjun Kharge over Trump's 'hell hole' remarks

<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> on Thursday said Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> remains "absolutely mum" on the "ridiculous utterances" of US President Donald Trump after calling India a "hell hole".</p><p>In a post on 'X', Kharge said he "sincerely hope" that the Prime Minister "gets some time to react to this intimidation and indignation of 140 crore Indians" in the midst of a high voltage election campaign.</p>.<p>"Modi-ji’s dear friend, 'Namaste Trump' has shared a note abusing India and using an extremely disparaging term. Modi-ji remains absolutely mum on these ridiculous utterances. The MEA spokesperson said 'That is where I leave it'. Narendra Modi-ji, what are you scared of?" he said.</p><p>"Indians have played a vital role in America’s success. What is stopping us from raising this at the highest levels of the American government? From the skewed Indo-US Trade deal framework to Trump’s earlier claims on mediating to stop the war during Operation Sindoor, from grinning in front of Trump when he said 'BRICS is dead' to the US levying 50 per cent tariffs on India - at every step Modi-ji has mortgaged India’s interests!" he added.</p>