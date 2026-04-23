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PM Modi remains 'absolutely mum': Mallikarjun Kharge over Trump's 'hell hole' remarks

Kharge said he 'sincerely hope' that the Prime Minister 'gets some time to react to this intimidation and indignation of 140 crore Indians' in the midst of a high voltage election campaign.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpMallikarjun Kharge

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