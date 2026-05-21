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PM Modi returns home after 5-nation tour

The prime minister embarked on his tour on May 15, visiting the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy over a course of several days.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 06:48 IST
India NewsDelhiPrime Minister Narendra ModiPrime Ministertour

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