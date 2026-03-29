Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi, Saudi prince discuss shipping-route security amid West Asia crisis

The PM said he also thanked the Saudi crown prince for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in the kingdom.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 March 2026, 19:48 IST
India NewsSaudi ArabiaIndiaWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us