<p>New Delhi: Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, emphasising the need to ensure freedom of navigation and secure shipping routes.</p>.<p>“Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure [sic],” the PM posted on X.</p>.<p>“We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure [sic],” Modi posted.</p>.<p>The PM said he also thanked the Saudi crown prince for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in the kingdom.</p>.<p>This was the second phone call between the two leaders since the West Asia conflict began on February 28.</p>.<p>Saudi Arabia is home to nearly 40 lakh Indians, one of whom was recently killed in drone and missile attacks on Riyadh.</p>.<p>Modi has spoken to leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Iran, and Israel, calling for de-escalation, restoration of key supply chains, and the well-being of the over-1 crore Indians living in West Asia.</p>