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PM Modi says Congress used ‘Hindu Growth Rate’ in attempt to whitewash its failures

He said that he never thought he would get the opportunity to be the longest serving elected PM. “This is my good fortune,” he said.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 18:50 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiHindu

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