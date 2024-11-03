PM Modi says Congress used ‘Hindu Growth Rate’ in attempt to whitewash its failures

<p>New Delhi: In a speech to the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance as he completed 12 years in office, prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/narendra-modi-becomes-longest-serving-elected-pm-a-look-at-indias-longest-serving-prime-ministers-4034092">Narendra Modi </a>said that the Congress used ‘Hindu Growth Rate’ in an attempt to whitewash its failures. </p> <p>“In the last 12 years, the country has been liberated from the Congress. They said that development is slow in India, and called it the ‘Hindu rate of growth’. The failures were Congress’s, but the blame was of the Hindus. It should have been called the Congress rate of growth instead,” Modi said. </p> <p>He said that he never thought he would get the opportunity to be the longest serving elected PM. “This is my good fortune,” he said. </p> <p>Modi also said that he recognises the challenges faced by the middle class. “To support them, income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum is now tax-free. Improved infrastructure has made daily life easier, and over the past 12 years, new opportunities have been created for the children of the middle class,” he said. </p> <p>In the meeting, a resolution was passed congratulating Modi on his achievement. Several NDA CMs took part in the meeting, with Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu proposing the motion, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio seconding it. </p> <p>A resolution passed by the leaders said that by completing 4,399 days in office, Modi has surpassed “a milestone that had stood for 62 years”. “In the intervening period, India witnessed 13 Prime Ministers, underscoring the exceptional nature of PM Modi’s accomplishment. He has won the confidence of the people repeatedly,” the resolution said. </p> <p>“From being among the ‘Fragile Five’, India has emerged as one of the world’s leading economies and is the fastest-growing major economy. Global confidence in India has reached unprecedented levels, as seen, for example, in the 15 trade deals (covering 38 nations) signed in recent times. The world agrees that if one wants investment, innovation and long-term growth, India is the place to be,” the resolution read, adding that 32 nations conferred their honour on Modi. </p> <p>In a speech at the meeting, Naidu lauded Modi for bringing in development. “The resolve you have shown for public service and the work you have accomplished are unparalleled. Whether it is infrastructure or the welfare of the poor, you have set new benchmarks for development. We all, the entire NDA, are proud of you,” Naidu said.</p> <p>Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde, too, praised Modi. “Modi embodies the self-respect of 1.4 billion Indians, you for the elimination of terrorists and India's prestige on the global stage,” he said. </p> <p>During the meeting, Modi also said that the next stage of development will be driven by the states, and urged them to get into healthy competition. He asked states to compete on becoming a trillion-dollar economy first, on which city will be declared as the best innovation hub, and which state will lead in job creation. </p>