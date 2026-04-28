<p>Lucknow: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that some dynastic parties did not want reservation for women as they were fearful of the women power even as he reiterated his party's commitment to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/women-reservation">women's quota</a> Bill.</p><p>"As a prime minister I have to achieve an important objective and for that I need your (women) blessings...the objective is to implement reservation for women in Lok Sabha and assemblies" , Modi said while addressing a 'Jan akrosh mahila sammelan ' in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.</p><p>Modi who arrived on a two-day visit to Varanasi, said that he had tried to implement the women's quota but couldn't succeed because of the parties like <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and Samajwadi Party ( SP) apparently referring to the defeat of the women quota Bill in the Lok Sabha a few days back.</p><p>"But I assure you that I shall leave no stone unturned in getting your right to reservation implemented", he added.</p>.MP Assembly passes resolution to grant 33% quota to women in legislative bodies post delimitation.<p>The prime minister said that the country would be stronger with women empowerment.</p><p>Modi said that some dynastic parties feared women power and did not want the women became members of the Parliament. </p><p>"These parties fear that their traditional politics will be finished if a large number of women make it to the politics," he added.</p><p>He said that SP, Congress and TMC had cheated the women.</p><p>Modi said that it was difficult for the women to come out of their homes under the SP rule in the state but now the situation has changed. </p><p>He said that the women remained neglected for a long time and added that they were not asked about their opinions and decisions were imposed upon them.</p><p>Modi said as the chief minister of Gujarat he started several schemes for the women to enable the girls to join school.</p><p>The prime minister, earlier, launched and dedicated several development projects to the people worth over Rs 6332 crore.</p><p>He also flagged off two Amrit Bharat trains from Varanasi to Pune and from Ayodhya to Mumbai.</p>