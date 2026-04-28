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PM Modi says dynastic parties fear women power, reiterates commitment to Women quota

The prime minister said that SP, Congress and TMC had cheated the women.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSamajwadi Partywomen reservation

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