PM Modi says will present report card from Red Fort next year; asks people to guard against corruption, nepotism, appeasement

The next five years are a period of unprecedented development and will prove to be a golden period in realising the dream of developed India by 2047, he asserted, assuring people of 'Modi ki guarantee' that the country will become the third largest economy in the next five years. It is a 'new India' brimming with self-confidence and dedicated to fulfilling its resolves, he said in his 90-minute address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

He chose to address people as 'parivarjan' (family members) and noted that they elected him to power in 2014 on his promise of change and voted for him again in 2019 as the promise turned into trust through his emphasis on 'reform, perform and transform'.