PM Modi scripts history, becomes first Asian leader to receive Sweden’s 'Royal Order of the Polar Star'

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday received ‘Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross,’ one of the oldest and most distinguished honours of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sweden">Sweden</a>, instituted in the 18th century.</p>.<p>The award was conferred on Modi as he visited Gothenburg in Sweden. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden conferred the award upon the prime minister.</p>.<p>The award is Sweden’s highest honour conferred on foreign Heads of Government in recognition of exceptional public service and contribution towards strengthening relations with Sweden.</p>.PM Modi receives Sweden's prestigious award Royal Order of Polar Star.<p>Modi expressed his deep gratitude to Crown Princess Victoria and to the people of Sweden for the honour. He dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion people of India and to the enduring friendship between India and Sweden.</p>.<p>He noted that the conferment of the Royal Order of the Polar Star is a reaffirmation of the historic ties and civilizational bonds between India and Sweden, and a tribute to the warmth and affection that unite the two peoples.</p>.<p>Modi is the first Asian leader to be conferred the award.</p>.<p>The conferment of the award marks a milestone in the India-Sweden Strategic Partnership and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to advancing bilateral cooperation and contributing to the global peace and prosperity of India, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-external-affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a> stated.</p>