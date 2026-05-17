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PM Modi scripts history, becomes first Asian leader to receive Sweden’s 'Royal Order of the Polar Star'

The award is Sweden’s highest honour conferred on foreign Heads of Government in recognition of exceptional public service and contribution towards strengthening relations with Sweden.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 18:33 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 18:33 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiPM ModiAsiaSweden

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