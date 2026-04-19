Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi shedding crocodile tears on women's quota: Congress

She also claimed that BJP does not give adequate representation to women in their party, by saying that there were only 31 women among its 240 MPs and only 164 in 1,654 MLAs.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 11:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsCongressPM ModiIndia PoliticsSupriya Shrinate

Follow us on :

Follow Us