india

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate three development projects

The 15-km Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link is expected to boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 09:01 IST

Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday jointly inaugurated three projects via virtual mode, including a key rail link between Tripura’s Nischintapur and Gangasagar in the neighbouring country.

The other two projects inaugurated by Modi and Hasina are the 65-km Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit 2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh’s Rampal.

“It is a matter of joy that we have connected once again to celebrate the success of the India-Bangladesh cooperation,” Modi said in an interaction with Hasina over video-conferencing.

“In the past nine years, the work we have done together has not happened in decades,” he said.

(Published 01 November 2023, 09:01 IST)
