PM Modi speaks to Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, takes stock of progress in bilateral relations

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 August 2024, 08:45 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese as the two leaders took stock of their bilateral relations and cooperation in several forums, including Quad.

In a post on X on Monday, Modi said, "Delighted to speak to my friend @AlboMP. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad."

Published 26 August 2024, 08:45 IST
India NewsWorld newsAustraliaNarendra ModiAnthony Albanese

