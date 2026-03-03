PM Modi speaks to heads of West Asian nations, brings up safety of Indian citizens
During his telephonic conversations, Modi also condemned the violation of the three countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity and discussed with the leaders the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.
Spoke with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Condemned the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for earliest restoration of regional peace…
Had a productive telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. India condemns violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands with its people in this difficult hour.
Spoke with my brother, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We stand firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasized the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region…