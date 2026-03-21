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PM Modi speaks to Iran President; condemns attacks disrupting global supply chains

The prime minister also appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranNarendra ModiWest Asia

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