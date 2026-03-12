<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> had a phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> and underlined the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy through the Persian Gulf. </p><p>“Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” Modi posted on X after speaking to Pezeshkian. </p>.<p>This was the first phone call between Modi and Pezeshkian after Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran on February 28, killing the Persian Gulf nation’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Modi. However, he had phone calls with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, which had been at the receiving end of the counter-offensive by Iran. He had also spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had played host to him just days before starting the missile strikes on Iran. </p>.Tehran nudges India to condemn US-Israeli attacks on Iran.<p>“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” the prime minister told his counterpart in Tehran on Thursday, explaining New Delhi’s approach. “Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he wrote on X. </p><p>At least three mariners from India were killed in attacks on merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf. </p><p>India refrained from condemning the missile strikes on Iran by Israel and the US, the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the sinking of the Iranian Navy ship IRIS Dena in a submarine attack by the US in the Indian Ocean. </p><p>Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on March 5 and signed the condolence register for the slain Supreme Leader of the West Asian Islamic Republic. He, however, just expressed condolences on behalf of the people and the Government of India on the demise of the religious leader, without any reference to how he had been killed. The Indian Navy issued a press release on its participation in the Search and Rescue operations after a US submarine torpedoed the IRIS Dena, an Iranian Navy frigate, off Galle in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Sri Lanka on March 4. But the press release by the Indian Navy avoided any reference to the role of the US in the sinking of the ship. </p><p>The IRIS Dena was returning after participating in the Milan 2026 multilateral naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy off Visakhapatnam between February 15 and 25. </p>