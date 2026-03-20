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PM Modi speaks to King of Bahrain; condemns attacks on energy infrastructure

The PM reiterated the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsIranNarendra ModiWest AsiaBahrain

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