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PM Modi speaks to UAE President, agree on keeping Strait of Hormuz safe

This was for the second time Modi spoke to the UAE President ever since US-Israel attacked Iran.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiUAEStrait of Hormuz

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