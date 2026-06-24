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PM Modi stresses on coordination between ministries, lauds smooth conduct of re-NEET

The PM said that the seamless and coordinated action between ministries is the guarantee of overcoming any challenge.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNEET

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