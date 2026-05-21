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PM Modi summons Council of Ministers to discuss fuel prices, NEET paper leak

The meeting is also viewed largely as a midterm stocktaking of the government, even as there is sustained buzz of a reshuffle.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiNEETPaper LeakCBSEWest AsiaFuel PricesStrait of Hormuz

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