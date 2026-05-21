PM Modi summons Council of Ministers to discuss fuel prices, NEET paper leak

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-returns-home-after-5-nation-tour-4010873">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at Sewa Teerth in the national capital, the first such meeting of the year, with the aim to review governance performance, discuss <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/petroldiesel-crisis-mva-attacks-bjp-asks-if-double-engine-govt-running-out-of-fuel-4010309">rising fuel prices </a>and crisis within the education sector, as well as larger geopolitical pressures. The meeting is also viewed largely as a midterm stocktaking of the government, even as there is sustained buzz of a reshuffle. </p><p>The meeting of the Cabinet, which saw the attendance of over 30 ministers, 36 ministers of state (MoS), and five MoS with independent charges, started at 5 pm at Sewa Teerth, and went on till late night. NDA ministers were also part of the meeting.</p>.<p>A presentation on the end of the Naxal movement was shown during the meeting, as per sources. The education ministry, after the NEET-UG paper leak as well as the CBSE Class 12 marking issues, is under key focus, with the prime minister likely to question the ministers in this regard. </p><p>The economic distress around the country, with the growing pressure arising from rising global fuel prices is part of discussion in the meeting. International energy markets remain volatile due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. </p>.India prioritises return of stranded ships before resuming fuel loading through Strait of Hormuz .<p>Sources in the government said that the prime minister is scheduled to take a review of ministries, with all of them being asked to submit a report on their schemes in the last 12 years. Ministries were also asked to send detailed reports to the Cabinet Secretariat on measures taken since this government came to power in 2024. </p><p>The meeting comes at a time where the Modi government, faced with several challenges, is looking at a reshuffle to bring in fresh and young faces. Sources in the BJP said that due to the inauspicious period of kharmas, any reshuffle is likely to take place only after June 15 or in early July. </p><p>The meeting comes days after Modi returned from a five-nation diplomatic tour covering the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, which he concluded on May 20. During his visit to Italy, Modi held talks with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following which the two countries elevated bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership. </p>