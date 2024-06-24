Home
PM Modi takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha

This is the third term of Modi as a member of the Lok Sabha. He retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014. As Leader of the House, he was the first one to take oath.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 06:26 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term earlier this month. Modi and his Council of Ministers took oath on June 9.

This is the third term of Modi as a member of the Lok Sabha. He retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014. As Leader of the House, he was the first one to take oath.

Earlier in the day, B Mahtab took oath as member of the new House as well as that of pro-tem speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Published 24 June 2024, 06:26 IST
