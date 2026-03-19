<p>Favouring de-escalation and bidding for restoration of peace and stability, Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, and France President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the ongoing West Asia conflict with them. </p>.West Asia crisis: Will the US, Israel - Iran conflict end Giorgia Meloni's long Italian honeymoon?.<p>In all conversations, Modi stressed the need for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Taking to X (formerly Twitter). Modi wrote, "Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability,"</p> .PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mark Carney; both agree to terms of reference on economic partnership.<p>The PM reiterated India's condemnation of the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated its efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals.</p><p>"India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.</p><p>While speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi emphaised the urgent need "to return to dialogue and diplomacy"</p>.<p>In his conversation with Ibrahim, Modi conveyed his warm greetings to his Malaysian counterpart and the people of the country on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.</p><p>"We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.</p> .<p>This was Modi's second conversation with the Sultan of Oman since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and the Islamic Republic retaliated by attacking several of its Gulf neighbours.</p><p>Modi has also spoken to several world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan, Israel and Iran, since the conflict began.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>