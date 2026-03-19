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PM Modi talks to Sultan of Oman, Malaysian PM, French Prez Macron; discusses West Asia conflict

In both the conversations, Modi stressed the need for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 11:59 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 11:59 IST
India NewsFranceOmanWest AsiaMalaysiaMiddle East

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