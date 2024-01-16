PM Modi tells taxmen to take inspiration from Ram

“It is said about the citizens of Ram Rajya”, the Prime Minister said quoting a Sanskrit shloka, “Ram Rajya Vasi (citizen), Keep your head high and fight for justice, treat everyone as equal, protect the weak, hold Dharma on the highest level, You are Ram Rajya Vasis”. He underlined that Ram Rajya was established on these four pillars where everyone could walk with their heads held high and with dignity, every citizen is treated as equal, the downtrodden are protected, and Dharma holds paramount importance. “In the 21st century”, the Prime Minister said, “as administrators who enforce the rules and regulations of these modern institutions, you must focus on these four goals and keep them in mind.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned Swami Tulsidas’s description of the tax system in the Ram Rajya. Quoting Ramcharit Manas, the Prime Minister highlighted the welfare aspect of taxation and every paisa of tax received from people would go into the welfare of the people to stimulate prosperity. Further elaborating this PM Modi talked about the tax reforms in the last 10 years. He recalled multiple, non-transparent tax systems of earlier times. “We gave the country a modern system in the form of GST and simplified income tax and introduced faceless assessment. All these reforms have resulted in record tax collection”, the Prime Minister said. “We are returning people’s money through various schemes”, he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the special attention paid by his government to the optimum utilization of resources in Ram Rajya. Pointing out the past government which tended to stall, shelve and divert projects causing huge losses to the nation, the Prime Minister drew an analogy to Lord Ram‘s conversation with Bharat cautioning him against such tendencies and said, “I am confident that you complete tasks which cost less and give more benefit without wasting time.” He highlighted that in the last 10 years, the present government has kept the cost in mind and laid emphasis on completing the projects on time.