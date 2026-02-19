<p>New Delhi: Congress on Thursday said nine videos created by the party and labelled AI-generated were “forcefully” removed from social media platforms in the past six weeks on orders from BJP-ruled union and state governments, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “terrified of the truth” shown in them.</p><p>It also referred to the episode involving <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/copied-upa-schemes-now-even-technology-is-copy-paste-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-on-robodog-row-at-india-impact-ai-summit-3903250">Galgotias University</a> displaying a Chinese robodog as its innovation at ‘India AI Impact Summit’ expo and claimed why would a private university refrain from lying when those occupying highest seats of power “lie without batting an eyelid”.</p>.<p>Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Chairperson Supriya Shrinate claimed her party was only showing how Modi “turned his back” on his responsibility on India-China row, how he “compromised” on Indo-US trade deal, how he was “pleasing” US President Donald Trump on Jeffrey Epstein and how he did not reply to Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.</p><p>She told a press conference that the videos were removed on the orders of BJP-ruled Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as well as from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which is headed by Ashwani Vaishnaw. She said all videos carried legally required AI disclaimer, which “clearly proves” there was “no attempt to mislead or deceive anyone”.</p><p>“None of what we have said is fictional or disconnected from reality. These are the very issues the Opposition and the entire country are raising and demanding answers for. These are the issues echoing in the country's highest forum, the Parliament,” Shrintate said, as she claimed that the removal orders were a “blatant misuse” of IT rules against political adversaries.</p><p>“Instead of getting AI videos deleted and curbing every voice of dissent and disagreement, Modi should work in the nation's interest, stop bowing down before America, talk about farmers' rights, don't run away from Parliament, throw out your minister who has connections with Epstein and stop compromising the country for Adani,” she said.</p>.AI Summit robodog fiasco | 'Shame, cheap PR': Oppn slams Modi govt amid Galgotias University RoboDog row.<p>She said there are no objections on actions against deep fakes but political satires with AI disclaimers cannot be considered so. “Is the government objecting to political satire and commentary on the Prime Minister which is perfectly legitimate in any democracy?” she said.</p><p>While claiming that young members of the party’s social media teams are being intimidated by police, she alleged the social media platforms like Meta, YouTube and X are “competing to surrender before the bullies” in the government and promptly remove videos of Opposition parties. She also raised concerns over the alleged process of demonetising content creators who criticise the government by these platforms.</p><p>"Through these videos, our aim is to question the government, hold it accountable for failures, and raise people's issues. For us, the Prime Minister of this country is not above questions but someone who must answer them. We do not distort history like the BJP's fake news factory...The next time before getting videos deleted through your puppet police and IT ministry, remember that by doing so you are admitting to your failures and fears," she added.</p>