PM Modi to address Kautilya Economic Conclave

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Kautilya Economic Conclave here on Friday, his office has said.</p>.<p>The third edition of the conclave will be held from October 4 to October 6, the PMO said.</p>.<p>The conclave will focus on themes such as financing green transition, geo-economic fragmentation and implications for growth, and principles for policy action to preserve resilience.</p>.<p>Both Indian and international scholars are slated to discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the Global South, the PMO said.</p>.<p>The Kautilya Economic Conclave is being organised by the Institute of Economic Growth in partnership with the Ministry of Finance. </p>