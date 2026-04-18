<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will address the nation tonight at 8.30 PM, a day after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>"The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8:30 PM (April 18, Saturday)," an official said.</p>.<p>Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementation of women's quota and the happenings in Parliament, where opposition parties on Friday voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.</p>.Numbers game: Opposition's blitz sinks BJP's delimitation-linked women’s quota bid.<p>Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and UT assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.</p>.<p>A two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill but the ruling BJP-led alliance could not muster the numbers.</p>.<p>During polling on the bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday night, 298 members voted in its support, while 230 MPs voted against it.</p>.<p>Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.</p>