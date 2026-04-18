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PM Modi to address the nation tonight at 8:30 pm

Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementation of women's quota and the happenings in Parliament, where opposition parties on Friday voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:46 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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