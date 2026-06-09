PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in France next week, will be first Indian PM to visit Slovakia in over 30 years

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will be attending the G7 Summit in France along with a technology conference in Paris, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.</p><p>The PM's attendance is part of a two-nation trip to France and Slovakia. Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice and then head to Slovakia on Sunday, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Robert Fico.</p>.Trump shares Macron message offering G7 summit, questioning Greenland tactics.<p>The prime minister will be returning to France to attend the G7 summit in Evian for June 16-17.</p><p>The Group of Seven countries are Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.</p><p>The June 15 to 17 summit, to be held across Lake Geneva in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, will bring together leaders from the world’s major economies, including US President Donald Trump, alongside other high-level delegations.</p><p>Trump had last week shared on his social media platform Truth Social that he would travel to France for the G7 Summit.</p><p><em>(With inputs from Reuters)</em></p>