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PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in France next week, will be first Indian PM to visit Slovakia in over 30 years

The June ​15 to 17 summit, to be held across Lake Geneva in the French town of Evian-les-Bains
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsFranceNarendra ModiG7 summitSlovakia

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