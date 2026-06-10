PM Modi to chair 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on June 11

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/president-murmu-writes-to-pm-modi-says-india-witnessed-significant-transformations-during-his-tenure-4033934">Narendra Modi </a>will chair the 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday to deliberate on the approach to realise the government's vision of inclusive human development for Viksit Bharat @2047 and translate it into concrete, measurable outcomes for every citizen across the country.</p><p>This year's Governing Council meeting will bring together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss the 'Inclusive Human Development Framework', anchored around four core pillars--foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, according to an official statement.</p><p>Measures to promote entrepreneurship, enhance skilling, and create sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be discussed in the meeting, it added.</p>.DK Shivakumar to attend Niti Aayog meeting on June 11.<p>The discussions will focus on collectively charting an implementation roadmap that leverages key enablers, including governance, digital public infrastructure (DPI), convergence, partnerships, and data-driven systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact.</p><p>A key thrust will be on aligning state visions with the national vision on inclusive human development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth, it added.</p><p>The governing council will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held during December 26-28, 2025, according to the statement.</p>