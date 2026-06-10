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PM Modi to chair 11th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on June 11

This year's Governing Council meeting will bring together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss the 'Inclusive Human Development Framework'.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiNITI Aayog

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