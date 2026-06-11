PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog governing council meeting on June 11, DK Shivakumar to attend

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the annual governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday, which is expected to deliberate on issues impacting states’ economy and development, and aligning them with the Centre’s vision of a “developed India”.</p>.<p>This will be the 11th meeting of the top decision-making body of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-should-build-capabilities-in-design-advanced-packaging-niti-aayog-4022814">NITI Aayog</a>, which was formed in 2015 replacing the Planning Commission.</p>.<p>The majority of chief ministers and lieutenant governors are likely to attend the meeting, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre.</p>.<p>“I am attending the NITI Aayog meeting tomorrow. Issues related to Karnataka’s interests will be raised,” newly sworn-in Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.</p>.'Will remove fictitious beneficiaries': CM DK Shivakumar on Karnataka's guarantee schemes.<p>Keralam CM VD Satheesan, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, and CMs of most other states have already reached New Delhi for the meeting.</p>.<p>This governing council meeting will bring together chief ministers and lieutenant governors to discuss the Inclusive Human Development Framework, anchored around four core pillars — foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, NITI Aayog said in a statement on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated upon in the meeting,” it said.</p>.<p>As per the official statement, the governing council’s discussions will also focus on collectively charting an implementation roadmap that leverages key enablers, including governance, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), convergence, partnerships, and data-driven systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact.</p>.<p>“A key thrust will be on aligning state visions with the national vision on Inclusive Human Development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth,” NITI Aayog said.</p>