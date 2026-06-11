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PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog governing council meeting on June 11, DK Shivakumar to attend

The majority of chief ministers and lieutenant governors are likely to attend the meeting, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 21:58 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDK ShivakumarNITI Aayog

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