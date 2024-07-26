PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meet on July 27: Check out list of state CMs who are attending and those skipping it

The NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting is expected to take place on July 27, which aims to discuss the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' document that will make India a developed nation, officials with knowledge of the event said. The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers with PM Modi being the chairman of the council.
While several chief ministers have given their nod to attend, several non-BJP CMs have refused to attend the same, citing 'raw deal' meted out to them in the Union Budget. All I.N.D.I.A. bloc chief ministers except for Bengal CM and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will be attending the meet. So who's RSVP-ed yes and who has declined? Take a look here:
1. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
2. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein
3. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha
4. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
5. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
6. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy
7. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
8. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
9. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma
10. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
11. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
12. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarm
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Apart from these confirmed names, the other chief ministers from the BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand are expected to join the meeting. There has been, however, no confirmation on Nitish Kumar taking part in the meeting.
According to the statement, the meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.
"The Governing Council Meeting on July 27, 2024 will discuss the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat @2047...The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047," the statement said.
The meeting will also focus on recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December last year.
(With inputs from PTI)