PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meet on July 27: Check out list of state CMs who are attending and those skipping it

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Delhi government under Arvind Kejriwal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Apart from these confirmed names, the other chief ministers from the BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand are expected to join the meeting. There has been, however, no confirmation on Nitish Kumar taking part in the meeting.

According to the statement, the meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

"The Governing Council Meeting on July 27, 2024 will discuss the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat @2047...The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047," the statement said.

The meeting will also focus on recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in December last year.

(With inputs from PTI)