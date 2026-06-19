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PM Modi to commission three new naval ships in Kolkata on Sunday

Four of the seven P-17A ships have been commissioned in the last one and half years while the remaining two Mahendragiri and Vindhyagiri would be inducted later this year, sources said.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsPM ModiKolkataIndian NavyNaval Ship

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