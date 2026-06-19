PM Modi to commission three new naval ships in Kolkata on Sunday

<p>New Delhi Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> will commission three new naval ships including the stealth frigate Dunagiri at a ceremony in Kolkata on Sunday.</p><p>Other two ships to join the service are Sanshodhak, a survey vessel (large) and Agray, an Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, official sources said here on Friday.</p><p>Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brahmos">BrahMos</a> surface-to-surface missiles and the medium range surface-to-air missile system, significantly enhancing the navy’s combat capability.</p>.Navy Chief Tripathi pitches for naval theatre command to bolster India's maritime security, economic resilience.<p>Four of the seven P-17A ships have been commissioned in the last one and half years while the remaining two Mahendragiri and Vindhyagiri would be inducted later this year, sources said.</p><p>Four of these warships were manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai while Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata constructed the rest. With 75 -per cent indigenous content the 6,670 tonnes stealth frigate marks a key milestone in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability.</p><p>Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications.</p><p>It is equipped with advanced survey systems including autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles.</p><p>The last ship to be commissioned by the Prime Minister will be Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft. It is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.</p><p>Eight such ASW ships are being constructed by the GRSE and L&T, of which three – INS Arnala, INS Anjadip and INS Androth – have joined the service.</p>