Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to dedicate, lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 16,450 crore in Kerala, TN on March 11

In Ernakulum, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a polypropylene unit at the Kochi Refinery of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 18:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 18:29 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us