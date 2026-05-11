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PM Modi to embark on five-nation trip to UAE and four European countries this week

From the Netherlands, the Prime Minister will travel to Sweden at the invitation of his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson for a two-day trip from May 17 to 18.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMinistry of External AffairsMEA

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