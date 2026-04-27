<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will flag off weekly operations of two new Amrit Bharat Express trains from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banaras">Banaras</a> to Hadapsar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"The Banaras-Hadapsar (Pune) service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya-Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-janmabhoomi">Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra</a>, strengthening links between key religious destinations," a press note from the Railway Ministry said on Monday.</p>.<p>"The trains are expected to particularly benefit daily passengers, migrant workers, and pilgrims travelling between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> and Maharashtra, providing direct connectivity and eliminating the need to change trains," the statement said.</p>.<p>Originating from Banaras, the train will make 18 stops, including Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, Daund, and Hadapsar, the statement said.</p>.PM Modi to launch railway projects, flag off trains in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala.<p>Talking about Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat train, the Ministry stated that this will be a direct, affordable train from Ayodhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Mumbai's busiest long-distance terminal. </p>.<p>"The train will make 12 stops, including Ayodhya Cantt, Sultanpur, M B D Pratapgarh, Prayagraj Jn, Manikpur Jn, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi Jn, Bhusaval Jn, Jalgaon Jn, Nasik Road, Kalyan Jn, Thane, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus."</p>.<p>At present, 30 Amrit Bharat trains are offering 60 services, and with the launch of these two new trains, the total number of operational Amrit Bharat Express train services will rise to 64.</p>