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PM Modi to flag-off Banaras-Pune, Ayodhya-Mumbai weekly Amrit Bharat Express on April 28

At present, 30 Amrit Bharat trains are offering 60 services, and with the launch of these two new trains, the total number of operational Amrit Bharat Express train services will rise to 64.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:36 IST
India NewsMumbaiAyodhyaPunebanarasExpress trains

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