PM Modi to flag off first Amrit Bharat train on December 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's first Amrit Bharat train between Ayodhya to Darbhanga via Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Sita, on December 30.
On the same occasion, the PM will also flag off six more Vande Bharat trains connecting different destinations including Ayodhya-Delhi.
“The Amrit Bharat train is a push-pull train and sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains. The Vande Bharat trains have only chair cars. The orange and grey colour, Amrit Bharat train has a locomotive at each end for a “push-pull” operation which allows for faster acceleration. The maximum permissible speed of the train will be 130 kmph,” said an official in the railways.
The non-AC Amrit Bharat train will have 22 coaches with 12 second-class 3-tier sleeper cars, 8 general second-class coaches, and two guard compartments. In the guard compartments, there is space for ladies in one coach and differently-abled passengers in another coach.
"The two rakes of Amrit Bharat trains are ready and one will run between Ayodhya to Darbhanga and another will run in South India. The exact route for the second train is being worked by the railways," said the official.
The six new Vande Bharat, which will be flagged off by the PM on the same occasion on following routes: Ayodhya to Anand Vihar (Delhi), Vaishno Devi to New Delhi, Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Jalna to Mumbai, Amritsar to Delhi and Mangaluru Central to Madgaon.
The PM flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi on 15 February 2019. Currently total of 35 Vande Bharat trains run across the country.
The Vande Bharat Express is India's first semi-high-speed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities. These India’s first indigenous ‘semi-high speed’ trains are manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.