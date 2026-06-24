Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to host Xi Jinping in September as China seeks progress in talks for early harvest boundary deal

New Delhi had long been opposed to resolving the dispute in a piecemeal manner and had in the past rejected such proposals from Beijing, citing the 2005 agreement.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsChinaNarendra ModiAjit DovalXi Jingping

Follow us on :

Follow Us