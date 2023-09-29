PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi Biennale starting December 8

Come December, Delhi will be able to boast its own Biennale. The India Art Architecture and Design Biennale will be held at the Red Fort starting December 8, and the prime minister is likely to inaugurate the event.

Exhibits at the Biennale, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, will be laid out across seven themes and there will be seven curators for the artwork, seven architects for the architectural exhibits and seven designers, said ministry officials. Some of the work from the Biennale will be India’s submission for the Venice Biennale.

The Ministry of Culture has been working on the programme for a while, calling for submissions from artists, and a preview of the function will be held on December 7, sources in the ministry said. The event will be open to the public from December 9.