<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2026 to inaugurate the newly constructed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/from-boomtown-to-building-traps-noida-s-unfinished-story-3877954">Noida </a>International Airport. The Noida airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region, is set to be inaugurated on Saturday, complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. </p><p>The airport has been developed as the second international airport for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-ncr">Delhi-NCR</a> region and the inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub, an official statement said.</p><p>"At around 11.30 am, he will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the prime minister will inaugurate Phase-I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion," an official statement was mentioned in a <em>PTI</em> report.</p>.Akasa Air plans its first MRO facility at Noida International Airport.<p>The Noida airport is one among the largest greenfield airport projects in India featuring a 3,900-metre runway. Phase-I of the Noida International Airport has been developed with an outlay of Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.</p>.<p>The airport is said to initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum. Once fully developed, this could increase up to 70 million passengers for the said period. </p>