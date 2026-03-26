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PM Modi to inaugurate new Noida International Airport on March 28

The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum. Once fully developed, this could be scaled up to 70 million passengers per annum.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsAirportAviationNoida

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