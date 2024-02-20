PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the three-day Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.

It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The ninth edition of the Dialogue will be held till February 23.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on February 21. Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, and deliver the keynote address," the MEA said.