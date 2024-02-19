PM Modi to inaugurate six new AIIMS this week

The institutes at Mangalagiri, Bathinda, Raebareli and Kalyani had been accepting MBBS students since 2019-20, while the ones at Rajkot and Jammu started the undergraduate programme from 2020-21, officials said.

While the BJP-led government claims credit for creating 22 new AIIMS in the last ten years, the Union Health Ministry repeatedly informed the Parliament on the high level of shortage in faculty, senior-residents and non-teaching positions in the new multi-speciality hospitals including the first six such AIIMS that were approved by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and had been functioning for more than a decade.

Each of the six new AIIMS that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate to the nation had a sanctioned strength of 183 faculty positions.

As on July 29, 2022 AIIMS Jammu filled 31 positions, followed by Rajkot (42), Mangalagiri (64), Raebareli (80), Kalyani (91) and Bathinda (109). A sizable number of vacancies among non-teaching and senior resident doctors also exist in each of these six hospitals.

Flagging the central government’s achievements in healthcare, sources said in the past five years, more than 13.5 crore families had been lifted out of poverty and out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare decreased from 62.6 per cent in 2014 to 47.1 per cent in 2020.

In Jammu, Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the AIIMS at Vijaypur besides launching multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

The healthcare projects in Karnataka that the Prime Minister will inaugurate are four integrated public health laboratories and three vaccine stores and community health centres.