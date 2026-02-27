<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will roll out the nation-wide HPV vaccination campaign aiming to administer the vaccine to more than one crore 14-year-old girls each year.</p><p>The Prime Minister will launch the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme at Ajmer in Rajasthan, official sources said here. Each year approximately 1.15 crore 14-year-old girls will be given the shot.</p><p>The special campaign will run in a mission mode over a three-month period, during which eligible girls can receive the vaccine daily. Subsequently, the vaccine will be available on routine immunization days.</p><p>The shots will be provided free at designated primary health centres, community health centres, sub-district and district hospitals.</p><p>The Centre has secured HPV vaccine supplies through a globally supported procurement mechanism in partnership with GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.</p>.Indian Navy to add 15 warships, sharpen anti-submarine capabilities.<p>Adequate vaccine doses, commensurate with the target cohort of each state and union territory, have already been supplied and staff have been trained for seamless rollout and last-mile distribution.</p><p>Cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India, with over 1.2 lakh new cases and nearly 80,000 deaths annually.</p><p>Scientific evidence establishes that almost all cases are caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of the HPV, particularly types 16 and 18, which account for more than 80% of cervical cancer cases in India.</p><p>For the campaign, the Union Health Ministry will use Gardasil, a quadrivalent vaccine, that will be effective against HPV types 16 and 18, as well as types 6 and 11.</p>