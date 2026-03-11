<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will launch several railway projects, including flagging off of new trains, on Wednesday in poll-bound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Tamil Nadu</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>.</p><p>Modi will visit both the States and address rallies after launching development works, said a statement. </p><p>He will flag off two Amrit Bharat trains, two express trains and a passenger train from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Podanur-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express to connect Coimbatore's industrial belt with eastern India's coal and steel heart; Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express to link Kanyakumari and Kerala-Tamil Nadu coast with Telanganaand ; Rameswaram-Mangaluru and Tirunelveli-Mangaluru Express Trains to open direct routes for pilgrims and coastal travelers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka will be flagged off. </p>.PM Modi in Kerala today; CM Vijayan, ministers to skip official event over exclusion of PWD minister.<p>These new train services will collectively benefit millions of passengers across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Jharkhand, according to the statement. </p><p>Modi will inaugurate three redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme — Shoranur Junction railway station, Kuttippuram railway station and Changanassery railway station. Developed at a combined cost of around Rs 52 crore, the stations have been modernised with enhanced passenger amenities, improved circulating areas and better accessibility features.</p><p>The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the electrification of the 65-km Shoranur-Nilambur railway line, a project completed at an estimated cost of about Rs 90 crore.</p><p>Electrification of the section is expected to improve operational efficiency by eliminating locomotive changes at Shoranur and contribute to environmentally sustainable rail transport by reducing carbon emissions.</p><p>On the occasion, Modi will flag off the Palakkad-Pollachi MEMU service, which will strengthen rail connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The service is expected to benefit daily commuters, pilgrims, traders and tourists travelling between the two States by providing a more convenient and affordable transport option.</p>