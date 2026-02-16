<p>Mumbai: On his fourth visit to India and first in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> will hold talks with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> during which the two leaders will review the strategic partnership between India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a>. </p><p>Macron will be on an official visit to India from 17-19 February at the invitation of Modi to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai. </p><p>This will be President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.</p>.Defence Ministry nod to purchase of 114 Rafale jets ahead of French President Marcon's visit; Navy to get six P8I aircrafts.<p>During the visit, both leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.</p><p>At around 3:15 PM on Tuesday, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at the picturesque Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. </p><p>During these engagements, they will review the progress made in the India-France Strategic Partnership. Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic partnership and further diversifying it into new and emerging areas. </p><p>Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.</p><p>At around 5:15 PM, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries.</p><p>This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further.</p>