Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17; to review India-France strategic ties

This will be President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 04:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 04:28 IST
India NewsWorld newsFranceEmmanuel MacronNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us