PM Modi to meet US President Donald Trump on June 17 on sidelines of G-7 in France

<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump will meet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi </a>on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in France on Wednesday, local media reported quoting US officials.</p>.<p>This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since February last year in Washington.</p>.<p>Trump embarks on the visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France </a>for the G-7 Summit on Monday morning.</p>.'Compromised PM cannot protect sons of Mother India': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over seafarers' death.<p>The US president is also scheduled to meet with leaders of Egypt, Qatar, UAE and France during his stay in France.</p>.<p>Modi on Saturday left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on a range of bilateral and global issues. </p>