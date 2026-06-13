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PM Modi to meet US President Donald Trump on June 17 on sidelines of G-7 in France

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since February last year in Washington.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSFrancePM ModiDonald TrumpG7 summit

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