Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to unveil Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan complexes on Feb 13

The buildings are designed according to 4-Star GRIHA standards and include renewable energy systems, water conservation measures and feature digitally integrated offices.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 09:10 IST
Narendra ModiPMO

Follow us on :

Follow Us