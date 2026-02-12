<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> will inaugurate the Seva Teerth, the new building of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, on Friday (February 13) at 1.30 pm. Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also address a public programme at Seva Teerth around 6 PM.</p><p><br>Seva Teerth building will house the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat that were previously located in different locations. Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 will accommodate law, defence, finance, health, agriculture, and several other key ministries.<br><br>The buildings are designed according to 4-Star GRIHA standards and include renewable energy systems, water conservation measures and feature digitally integrated offices.<br><br>Seva Teerth building was earlier called ‘Executive Enclave’ under Central Vista Redevelopment project. </p>.New complex housing Prime Minister's Office to be called 'Seva Teerth'.<p>The official statement by the PM’s office reads, “The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem. </p><p><br>The statement further states, “For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.”</p><p>(with PTI inputs)</p>