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PM Modi to virtually join inaugural event of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship

Modi said yoga is gaining tremendous popularity across the world.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 01:25 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 01:25 IST
India NewsNarendra Modi

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