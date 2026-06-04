PM Modi to virtually join inaugural event of 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship

<p>New Delhi: The 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship 2026 will commence in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, confirming his virtual participation in the event.</p>.<p>Modi said yoga is gaining tremendous popularity across the world.</p>.<p>"... on June 4, a very special competition, the 1st World Yogasana Sports Championship 2026, will commence in Ahmedabad. This platform has brought together yoga enthusiasts from around the world. It is a significant milestone on the global sporting roadmap for Yogasana," he said on microblogging site X.</p>.UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ensure mass participation in events to mark 12 years of Modi govt.<p>Modi said he will join the event virtually at 6:40 pm on Thursday.</p>.<p>"My compliments to those who have organised such an innovative event and best wishes to all taking part," he said.</p>.<p>"Yoga for Healthy Ageing" -- the theme of the 12th International Day of Yoga to be observed on June 21, 2026 -- reflects the growing global recognition of yoga as a holistic approach to promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being, according to a statement.</p>.<p>Rooted in India's ancient wisdom and embraced across continents, yoga has emerged as a trusted pathway to healthy and active living.</p>.<p>The theme highlights yoga's transformative potential in fostering vitality, resilience and independence, while reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of preventive healthcare and holistic wellness, it said.</p>