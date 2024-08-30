Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to visit Brunei, Singapore in first week of September

This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian prime minister to Brunei.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 12:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Brunei and Singapore in the first week of September, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The prime minister will travel to Brunei on September 3-4, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced at his media briefing.

This will be the first bilateral visit of an Indian prime minister to Brunei, he said.

This visit will also mark 40 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between India and Brunei, Jaiswal said.

From there, PM Modi is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart, the MEA said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2024, 12:18 IST
India NewsSingaporeIndiaNarendra Modibilateral tiesBrunei

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT