<p>New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects including railways and highways on Wednesday (March 11).</p><p>The PM will visit both the states and address rallies after launching development works, said Press Information Bureau statement. </p><p><strong>Events in Kochi</strong> </p><p>The PM will lay the foundation stone for Polypropylene Unit at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Ernakulum. The investment on this project is over Rs 5,500 crore The capacity of this Polypropylene Unit is 400 Kilo Tons Per Annum. Polypropylene is an essential material used in packaging, automotive components, medical devices, textiles, and household products. The facility will strengthen India’s domestic polymer manufacturing capability, reduce import dependency, promote industrial growth and will generate employment opportunities in the region.</p>. <p>The PM will also inaugurate two major highway projects. The first is the six-laning of Thalapady-Chengala section of NH-66, built at a cost of over Rs 2,650 crore. This section forms part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor and will strengthen connectivity between Kasaragod and Kannur districts and neighbouring regions including Mangalore and Muzhapilangad. The project will improve connectivity to key towns such as Kasaragod, Bekal, Payyannur and Kannur, enhance linkage to Azhikkal Port and support tourism and trade.</p><p>The second project is the six-laning of Kozhikode Bypass from Vengalam to Ramanattukara, constructed at a cost of around Rs 2,140 crore. The project upgrades the existing undivided two-lane road into a six-lane highway with service roads on both sides. It will significantly reduce congestion, improve traffic capacity and enhance road safety. </p><p>The travel time along this stretch is expected to reduce from over one hour to about 15–20 minutes. The project will also improve connectivity to important destinations such as Kozhikode Beach, Beypore Port and Kappad Beach, boosting tourism and trade in the region.</p><p>Prime Minister will also inaugurate 23 rural roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kerala. </p><p>The PM will inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme - Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram, and Changanassery. These stations have been modernised with improved passenger amenities and enhanced accessibility. The redevelopment integrates local architectural elements while creating modern, safe and convenient travel spaces for passengers.</p><p>PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Shoranur-Nilambur Road Railway Line Electrification Project. The electrification of this important rail section will enable faster, more efficient and sustainable train operations by eliminating the need for locomotive changes at Shoranur. Prime Minister will also flag off a new train service between Palakkad and Pollachi, strengthening rail connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The service will benefit daily commuters, pilgrims, traders and tourists travelling between the two states.</p><p>The PM will also lay the foundation stone of 50 MW Floating Solar Project at West Kallada in Kollam district</p> <p><strong>Events in Tiruchirappalli</strong></p><p>After programme in Kerala, the PM will arrive Tiruchirappalli and at around 5.45 he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about Rs5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. </p><p>The projects cover key sectors including petroleum and natural gas infrastructure, lubricants manufacturing, rural connectivity, highway development and railway services.</p><p>The PM will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s City Gas Distribution Network in The Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore. </p><p>The project will provide PNG connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 CNG stations. </p><p>PM will also dedicate to the nation the 672 Thousand Metric Tonnes Per Annum Lube Blending Plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai. Developed at an investment of about Rs 1,490 crore, the plant will strengthen India’s lubricants manufacturing capacity.</p><p>Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 89 rural roads spanning 370 km in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on NH-81.</p><p>He will also flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service, strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and other regions including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India, thereby benefiting passengers and supporting regional economic growth.</p>