Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi to visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday and launch multiple developmental projects 

The PM will The PM will visit both the states and address rallies after launching development works.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 08:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 08:21 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra Modidevelopment

Follow us on :

Follow Us