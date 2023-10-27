PM Modi to visit MP today; will attend programmes of Shri Sagduru Seva Sangh Trust, other events

“The Prime Minister will also visit Tulsi Peeth. At around 3.15 pm, he will perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir and seek blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth. He will attend a public function where he will release three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela,” PIB added.